153 / 365
Baby Belles
Singing 1940s songs during the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
Peter Byrne
@peterbyrne
Thanks for looking at my album, and thanks for the comments.
Tags
red
,
baby
,
songs
,
singers
,
belles
