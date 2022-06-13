Previous
Next
Spinny-33 by peterbyrne
164 / 365

Spinny-33

A Celtic cross marks the site of a sacred spring called St Helen's Well in Whittle-le-Woods Chorley. That's because a motorway was built right through the original site!

St Helen was the mother of Emperor Constantine, the only Roman Emperor to be crowned in Britain.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Peter Byrne

@peterbyrne
Thanks for looking at my album, and thanks for the comments.
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise