164 / 365
Spinny-33
A Celtic cross marks the site of a sacred spring called St Helen's Well in Whittle-le-Woods Chorley. That's because a motorway was built right through the original site!
St Helen was the mother of Emperor Constantine, the only Roman Emperor to be crowned in Britain.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
0
0
Thanks for looking at my album, and thanks for the comments.
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
Tags
cross
,
st
,
celtic
,
well
,
helen
