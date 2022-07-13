Previous
Tortoiseshell Butterfly by peterbyrne
Tortoiseshell Butterfly

And I think the flower is a Water Hemlock, beside the Liverpool Leeds canal.
13th July 2022

Peter Byrne

@peterbyrne
Thanks for looking at my album, and thanks for the comments.
