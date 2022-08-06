Sign up
The train from Haverthwaite to Lakeside
Lakeside & Haverthwaite Railway from Haverthwaite Station to Lakeside on the southern tip of Lake Windermere. Continued our journey aboard a Windermere Lake Steamer to Bowness.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
Peter Byrne
@peterbyrne
Thanks for looking at my album, and thanks for the comments.
