The train from Haverthwaite to Lakeside by peterbyrne
The train from Haverthwaite to Lakeside

Lakeside & Haverthwaite Railway from Haverthwaite Station to Lakeside on the southern tip of Lake Windermere. Continued our journey aboard a Windermere Lake Steamer to Bowness.
