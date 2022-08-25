Cobweb Picture

It’s the only cobweb picture in the United Kingdom and is one of only a few that still exist.



The art of cobweb painting, or gossamer, involves gathering, cleaning, then layering the silky excretions of web-spinning insects such as spiders and caterpillars, to form a canvas. The vast number of webs needed to build a single canvas meant people were employed solely to collect them.



The example in Chester Cathedral depicts a baby Jesus in the arms of his mother, the Virgin Mary. It was painstakingly painted on a fragile canvas of a moth caterpillar’s silken cocoon. The cocoon had to be unraveled into sticky threads and cleansed of insect parts and droppings before being pressed into a frame and stiffened with a brush of milk.