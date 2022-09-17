Previous
Cuerden Park
Cuerden Park

Cuerden Hall Reservoir - The Victorian Reservoir was constructed by Thomas Townley-Parker in the 1880s and provided water for Cuerden Hall and the estate buildings. The footings of a boat house can be seen.
Peter Byrne

