Anglezarke Reservoir by peterbyrne
269 / 365

Anglezarke Reservoir

The lack of rain this summer is ovious here, there should be another 5 or 6 foot of water.
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Peter Byrne

@peterbyrne
Thanks for looking at my album, and thanks for the comments.
73% complete

bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
September 27th, 2022  
