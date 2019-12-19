Previous
Afternoon Christmas dance., by peterday
Photo 1775

Afternoon Christmas dance.,

.....I am ready
19th December 2019 19th Dec 19

Peter Day

ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
Joan Robillard ace
You are a character
December 18th, 2019  
Peter Day ace
you are not the first to say that.
December 18th, 2019  
Casablanca ace
What a fantastic outfit!
December 18th, 2019  
Peter Day ace
@casablanca yes and it only cost £8.
December 18th, 2019  
arthur clark
All dressed up for the dance,have a great time
December 18th, 2019  
Casablanca ace
A bargain too! Excellent
December 18th, 2019  
