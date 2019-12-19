Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1775
Afternoon Christmas dance.,
.....I am ready
19th December 2019
19th Dec 19
6
1
Peter Day
ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
1814
photos
77
followers
3
following
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
18th December 2019 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dance
Joan Robillard
ace
You are a character
December 18th, 2019
Peter Day
ace
you are not the first to say that.
December 18th, 2019
Casablanca
ace
What a fantastic outfit!
December 18th, 2019
Peter Day
ace
@casablanca
yes and it only cost £8.
December 18th, 2019
arthur clark
All dressed up for the dance,have a great time
December 18th, 2019
Casablanca
ace
A bargain too! Excellent
December 18th, 2019
