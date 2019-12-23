Previous
christmas tree lighting by peterday
christmas tree lighting

we are now at Paul & Jans where we shall be until after Christmas.
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Peter Day

@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
JeannieC57
Beautiful ! I can't reach the lights on our tree so when my husband comes home ... I will take some photos of ours.

Wishing you a very blessed and joyous Christmas.
Merry, Merry Christmas.
December 21st, 2019  
Phil Sandford ace
Merry Christmas Peter; to you and yours.
December 21st, 2019  
Jennie B.
Merry Christmas to you and Mrs. Day!
December 21st, 2019  
