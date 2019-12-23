Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1777
christmas tree lighting
we are now at Paul & Jans where we shall be until after Christmas.
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Day
ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
1816
photos
77
followers
3
following
486% complete
View this month »
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
20th December 2019 6:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
JeannieC57
Beautiful ! I can't reach the lights on our tree so when my husband comes home ... I will take some photos of ours.
Wishing you a very blessed and joyous Christmas.
Merry, Merry Christmas.
December 21st, 2019
Phil Sandford
ace
Merry Christmas Peter; to you and yours.
December 21st, 2019
Jennie B.
Merry Christmas to you and Mrs. Day!
December 21st, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Wishing you a very blessed and joyous Christmas.
Merry, Merry Christmas.