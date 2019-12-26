Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1780
P1290200
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Day
ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
1819
photos
77
followers
3
following
487% complete
View this month »
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
25th December 2019 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Day
ace
CHRISTMAS DAY
December 25th, 2019
Casablanca
ace
Happy Christmas, dear Peter, to you and the ever lovely Mrs Day.
December 25th, 2019
Peter Day
ace
@casablanca
many heart felt thanks to you, hope you enjoy this holiday break with your family. Merry Cgristmas.
December 25th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close