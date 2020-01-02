Previous
A Safe & Happy New Year by peterday
A Safe & Happy New Year

to all 365ers
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Peter Day

ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
Annie-Sue ace
Thank you @peterday. And a Happy New Year to you and Mrs Day too.
January 1st, 2020  
Peter Day ace
@anniesue ...I just wish we could have a party and all meet up.
January 1st, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Happy New Year to you too, dear Peter, and love to Mrs Day too.
January 1st, 2020  
Annie-Sue ace
@peterday that would be some party!
January 1st, 2020  
