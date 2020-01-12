Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1790
A grey day,
.....but a happy day for me. My computer is now working 100%. I am back.
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Day
ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
1829
photos
78
followers
2
following
490% complete
View this month »
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
11th January 2020 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weather
Issi Bannerman
ace
I had missed you Peter. Glad your computer is working again. Nice capture of your drey day - it's very grey and wet here too!
January 11th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
I am glad you are back too. Lovely photo
January 11th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close