Photo 1808
A little late
....but my tribute to a Chinese New Year.
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
Peter Day
ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
1847
photos
78
followers
2
following
495% complete
View this month »
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
28th January 2020 5:17pm
Casablanca
ace
Very nice and welcome to the Year of the Rat!
January 29th, 2020
Peter Day
ace
Thank you but I do not like rats.
January 29th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
I don't mind them but prefer mice!
January 29th, 2020
