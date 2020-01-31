Sign up
Photo 1809
my flag reads,
.…...Say No to Europe, and we will by tomorrow.
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
1
0
Peter Day
ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
1848
photos
78
followers
2
following
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
30th January 2020 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Love it! Yes indeed......finally after all the bickering, bad feeling and rollercoaster ride, we get to actually leave the EU. I know there's more to come in terms of deals etc but at least we can start to look forward again. Bring it on!
January 30th, 2020
