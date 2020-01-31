Previous
my flag reads, by peterday
Photo 1809

my flag reads,

.…...Say No to Europe, and we will by tomorrow.

31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Peter Day

@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love it! Yes indeed......finally after all the bickering, bad feeling and rollercoaster ride, we get to actually leave the EU. I know there's more to come in terms of deals etc but at least we can start to look forward again. Bring it on!
January 30th, 2020  
