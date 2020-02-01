Sign up
Photo 1810
This morning
.….newspaper headlines.
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
2
0
Peter Day
ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
1849
photos
78
followers
2
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
31st January 2020 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Day
ace
AT LAST.
January 31st, 2020
Casablanca
ace
You might like my image today too. Off food shopping in a mo, so will see all the papers headlines. I wonder if they are all so positive?
January 31st, 2020
