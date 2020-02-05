Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1813
My new toy
..….ever since I bought this telescope we have had cloudy skies and no stars.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Day
ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
1852
photos
76
followers
2
following
496% complete
View this month »
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
5th February 2020 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
sky
,
at
Issi Bannerman
ace
Now that is a fun toy! Wishing you many clear skies in the future!
February 5th, 2020
Peter Day
ace
@jamibann
your comment gave me a smile, but I wonder who will smile after this weekend.
February 5th, 2020
Kitty Hawke
ace
…..and not many clear ones on the forecast for the next week either !
February 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close