Not long by peterday
Photo 1815

Not long

...to wait now
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Peter Day

@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
Casablanca ace
You must be cheering up then, Peter! Nice daffs
February 7th, 2020  
