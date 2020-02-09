Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1817
Very bad weather
.....this weekend, however this little robin has found the seed so he is happy.
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
1
1
Peter Day
ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
1856
photos
76
followers
2
following
497% complete
View this month »
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
9th February 2020 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
Joan Robillard
ace
We are at 2F this morning and have had two ice and snow storms before the weekend. I think I beat the bad weather game. LOL
February 9th, 2020
