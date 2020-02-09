Previous
Very bad weather by peterday
Photo 1817

Very bad weather

.....this weekend, however this little robin has found the seed so he is happy.
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Peter Day

I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
Joan Robillard ace
We are at 2F this morning and have had two ice and snow storms before the weekend. I think I beat the bad weather game. LOL
February 9th, 2020  
