Photo 1818
As you can see
....we had very heavy rain storms yesterday.
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
Peter Day
ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
9th February 2020 4:27pm
Tags
weather
Joan Robillard
ace
Saw mention on many projects of the big storms. Kind of weather to stay home.
February 10th, 2020
