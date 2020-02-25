Previous
Mrs Day by peterday
Photo 1830

Mrs Day

...and I went to a W I soup & pud event at the weekend, and Mrs Day won this prize.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Peter Day

ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
Casablanca ace
How wonderful!
February 24th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
How lovely
February 24th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
nicely done
February 24th, 2020  
