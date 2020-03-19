Previous
This is by peterday
…….my answer to the Corona Virus
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Peter Day

I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
I have just noticed my flag is upside down.
March 19th, 2020  
