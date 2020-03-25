Sign up
Photo 1851
24th
As the sun sunks slowly in the West
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
5
2
Peter Day
ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
1890
photos
74
followers
2
following
507% complete
1844
1845
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
24th March 2020 8:52pm
weather
Dianne
Wow - this is beautiful. Fav
March 25th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Wow, Peter, what a sky!
March 25th, 2020
Peter Day
ace
@casablanca
I don't know why, but we get wonderful sunse ts
March 25th, 2020
Peter Day
ace
@dide
hopefully more to follow
March 25th, 2020
Jennie B.
Gorgeous color Peter. Fav for me!
March 25th, 2020
