Previous
Next
C sands for by peterday
Photo 1857

C sands for

coffee.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Peter Day

ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
508% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I like your teaset and I like the look of your coffee too.
March 31st, 2020  
Peter Day ace
@casablanca call in for slice and a coffee
March 31st, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@peterday I shall take you up on that when this is all over and we are allowed to travel again!
March 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise