Photo 1859
E stands
….for Earth
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Peter Day
ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
1899
photos
73
followers
2
following
509% complete
5
1
365
DMC-FZ200
2nd April 2020 11:01am
garden
Jane Martin
ace
Well thought out today! Very imaginative. I struggled with E. I even googled words beginning with E! But I'm happy with my shot.
April 2nd, 2020
