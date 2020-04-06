Previous
Next
I STANDS FOR by peterday
Photo 1863

I STANDS FOR

...INDIA
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Peter Day

ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
510% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Martin ace
I nearly photographed a map too! I struggled with this one! Good shot.
April 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise