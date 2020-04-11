Previous
Next
nail polish by peterday
Photo 1868

nail polish

11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Peter Day

ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
511% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I never saw you as wearing nail polish, Peter, tee hee!! Good choice of colour for the lovely Mrs Day there.
April 11th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture and indeed a cheery color for these times.
April 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise