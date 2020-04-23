Previous
Next
Z stands for by peterday
Photo 1880

Z stands for

zapper
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Peter Day

ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
515% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Martin ace
Nope. You've failed. No such thing. That's a remote control . I win!
April 23rd, 2020  
Peter Day ace
I have never heard such rubbish
April 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise