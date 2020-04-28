Previous
E stands for by peterday
Photo 1885

E stands for

nough is enough. and we have had more than enough rain for this month
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Peter Day

Joan Robillard ace
I could post this picture too. Just our temps are cooler. Hoping to see the 60s by the end of the week.
April 28th, 2020  
Jane Martin ace
I'm liking it! very clever wording!
April 28th, 2020  
