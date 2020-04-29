Previous
F STANDS FOR FAN by peterday
F STANDS FOR FAN

29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Peter Day

@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
Joan Robillard ace
What a pretty fan.
April 29th, 2020  
Peter Day ace
FANTASTIC
April 29th, 2020  
