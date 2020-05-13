Previous
A colourful flag by peterday
Photo 1898

A colourful flag

…..to start the week
13th May 2020

Peter Day

ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
Jane Martin
Now that's a good one! And a nice windy day to see it at it's best.
May 11th, 2020  
