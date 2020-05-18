Previous
Mrs Day & I by peterday
Photo 1903

Mrs Day & I

went by car for the first time in 10 weeks, to a local beauty spot
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Peter Day

peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like.
Ann Williams
This has put a big smile on my face. I'm sure it did for both of you too. Love to you and Mrs Day.
May 16th, 2020  
