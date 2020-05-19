Previous
Next
short break by peterday
Photo 1904

short break

from the lock down
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Peter Day

ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
521% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Nice to be outdoors, eh?
May 17th, 2020  
Jane Martin ace
Lovely picture! Your good lady gets younger and younger looking. Good to see you venturing out of hibernation! X
May 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise