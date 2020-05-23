Previous
meet my new friend by peterday
Photo 1908

meet my new friend

FRANK
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Peter Day

ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
Jane Martin ace
Lovely, nice to see you out and about. Did you get a turn of chasing the ball?
May 21st, 2020  
