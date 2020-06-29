Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1945
P1330044
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Day
ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
1993
photos
72
followers
1
following
532% complete
View this month »
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
29th June 2020 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Day
ace
I ALWAYS TELL OTHER PEOPLE TO REMEMBER THE BACJGROUND, NOW SEE THE MESS I MADE OF IT
June 29th, 2020
Dianne
Ha - yep - telephone and all. Isn't it funny how we don't notice these things until we upload them... Still a beautiful image of a happy sunflower.
June 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close