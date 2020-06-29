Previous
Next
P1330044 by peterday
Photo 1945

P1330044

29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Peter Day

ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
532% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Day ace
I ALWAYS TELL OTHER PEOPLE TO REMEMBER THE BACJGROUND, NOW SEE THE MESS I MADE OF IT
June 29th, 2020  
Dianne
Ha - yep - telephone and all. Isn't it funny how we don't notice these things until we upload them... Still a beautiful image of a happy sunflower.
June 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise