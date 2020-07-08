Sign up
Photo 1948
P1320781
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
2
1
Peter Day
ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
1996
photos
71
followers
1
following
533% complete
View this month »
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
1948
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
21st June 2020 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Phil Sandford
ace
They look delicious.
July 8th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Very tasty picture!
July 8th, 2020
