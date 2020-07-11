Sign up
Photo 1950
I AM BACK
READY FOR ACTION
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
2
0
Peter Day
ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
1998
photos
71
followers
1
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments: 2
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
9th July 2020 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann Williams
Glad to see you back.
July 9th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Excellent, welcome back!
July 9th, 2020
