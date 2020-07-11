Previous
I AM BACK by peterday
Photo 1950

I AM BACK

READY FOR ACTION
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Peter Day

I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
Ann Williams
Glad to see you back.
July 9th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Excellent, welcome back!
July 9th, 2020  
