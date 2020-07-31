Sign up
it is a telephone box
ALWAYS WAS, ALWAYS WILL BE.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Peter Day
2019
photos
70
followers
1
following
Peter Day
ace
ANOTHER AWARD WINNER
July 31st, 2020
Elise
I have sometimes seen old telephone boxes repurposed as mini libraries. I wonder, what was inside this one?
July 31st, 2020
