HE STANDS by peterday
Photo 1972

HE STANDS

HERE EVERY DAY RAIN OR SHINE
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Peter Day

@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
Jennie B. ace
I LIKE YOUR ROOSTER
August 1st, 2020  
