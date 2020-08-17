Previous
Next
my eldest boy 9 the boat owner by peterday
Photo 1988

my eldest boy 9 the boat owner

has left me in charge
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Peter Day

ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
544% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
He's a brave man then! Nice photo
August 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise