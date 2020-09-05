Sign up
Photo 2006
P1340847
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
Peter Day
ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
3rd September 2020 11:44am
Peter Day
ace
AND FOR AFTERS TODAT WE HAVE.......
September 3rd, 2020
Casablanca
ace
MISSISSIPPI MUD PIE BY ANY CHANCE?
September 3rd, 2020
