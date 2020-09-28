Previous
Next
P1350521 by peterday
Photo 2029

P1350521

28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Peter Day

ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
555% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Day ace
ON MY AUTUML SCOOTER RUN THIS MORNING I MET ARCHIE
September 26th, 2020  
Jennie B. ace
I HOPE ARCHIE WAS FRIENDLY
September 26th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
I THINK ARCHIE WANTS A RIDE ON YOUR SCOOTER!
September 26th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
POOR ARCHIE HAS A BOOBOO.
September 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise