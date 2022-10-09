Previous
Next
P102049 by peterday
1 / 365

P102049

The Kite. Taken at Tauras craft fair
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Peter Day

@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise