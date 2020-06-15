Previous
Next
P1320564 by peterday
35 / 365

P1320564

15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Peter Day

ace
@peterday
I am now turned 80, so therefore I do not get about as fast, or as far as I would like. So my photography is...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Day ace
Mrs Day & I said "up yours" to the knock down so we went and visited Lydney Lake
June 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise