Never on a Sunday II by peterdegraaff
Photo 370

Never on a Sunday II

...tik tok and selfie kulture with the coathanger, Sydney

Realitysosubtle 45Z, Ilford PanF with Neofin Blue(1.9)
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
