Myrtle Head by peterdegraaff
Photo 706

Myrtle Head

...Murramarang NP

Zero Image 135, Pan F(@ISO25), RO9(1.100)
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
