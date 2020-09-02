Previous
Next
Exfoliation by peterdegraaff
Photo 713

Exfoliation

...Saddleback Mountain

Chamonix 045F1, Goerz Artar 240mm, Shanghai 100, Pyrocat HD
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Peter de Graaff

ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
195% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Mysterious and magical shot! Awesome black and white, Peter! I missed your photos!
September 2nd, 2020  
katy ace
great light captured peeking through the forest!
September 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise