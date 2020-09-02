Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 713
Exfoliation
...Saddleback Mountain
Chamonix 045F1, Goerz Artar 240mm, Shanghai 100, Pyrocat HD
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Peter de Graaff
ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
3575
photos
173
followers
120
following
195% complete
View this month »
Tags
film-lives
marlboromaam
ace
Mysterious and magical shot! Awesome black and white, Peter! I missed your photos!
September 2nd, 2020
katy
ace
great light captured peeking through the forest!
September 2nd, 2020
