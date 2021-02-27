Previous
Swim if you must by peterdegraaff
Photo 772

Swim if you must

...summer, Hawkes Nest.

Zero Image 135, Fuji Sensia 100
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Maggiemae ace
A Number One shot - soft, muted, streaks of light - emotional feel! fav
February 27th, 2021  
