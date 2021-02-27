Sign up
Photo 772
Swim if you must
...summer, Hawkes Nest.
Zero Image 135, Fuji Sensia 100
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
Peter de Graaff
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Tags
pinhole
,
film-lives
Maggiemae
ace
A Number One shot - soft, muted, streaks of light - emotional feel! fav
February 27th, 2021
