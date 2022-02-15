Previous
Sea space by peterdegraaff
Photo 1095

Sea space

...Crookhaven Heads

Holga 120PC, Ektar 100
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Skip Tribby 😎 ace
Wonderfully composed Peter.
You are a rarity in that you still are using, developing and printing film.
February 14th, 2022  
katy ace
Beautifully dramatic and a FAV
February 14th, 2022  
Nada ace
Surreal.
February 14th, 2022  
