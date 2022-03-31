Previous
Seeing emanations by peterdegraaff
Photo 1132

Seeing emanations

...Seven Mile Beach NP

Ondu 6x9, Neopan 100
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
This one looks amazing when viewed on black and the clarity for a pinhole is most impressive
March 30th, 2022  
