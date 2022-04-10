Previous
Twin Falls by peterdegraaff
Photo 1136

Twin Falls

...Morton NP

Ondu 6x9, Neopan 100
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Diane ace
Wow. Beautiful scene, great composition and wonderful exposure of the water.
April 10th, 2022  
